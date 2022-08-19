Ellen “Sue” Susan Gill Riley’s family has always admired the community’s support and compassion for her.
Riley, a 1953 graduate of Cochranton High School, suffered a significant hearing loss as a child. She nevertheless became a majorette in the school band and managed the Iris Theatre popcorn and candy concession during high school. Riley always had a kind word and a smile for everyone.
To show gratitude for the help and support that Riley received from the Cochranton community, her family has established a fund for Cochranton Elementary School students. The principal may draw from the growth on the Sue Gill Riley Fund, as determined by the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, for any purpose that enhances educational opportunities for any student with hearing impairments, learning impairments and/or autism spectrum disorder.
The foundation is dedicated to making Crawford County a better place to live, learn, work and raise a family. It helps people make the most of their philanthropy by giving to endowed funds. Grant awards are made from these funds to support the causes donors care about as well as worthwhile programs selected by the foundation. The foundation manages more than 100 funds, which benefit more than 100 organizations, scholarships and charitable purposes.
It makes grants totaling more than $600,000 each year. More than $10 million has been awarded since the organization was established in 1998.
• More information about making a gift or seeking grant support for a project: Write the Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville, PA 16335; phone (814) 336-5206; or visit crawfordheritage.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.