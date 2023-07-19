PA Fruit and Vegetable Vouchers will be available at the Titusville Senior Center on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vouchers for $50 are available to those who meet age, income and residency requirements.
To pick up vouchers at the center, you must be a Crawford County resident age 60 and older. Income for a single person must be at or below $26,973 annually, or at or below $36,782 for a couple. Everyone will be given a form to fill out. For those who cannot attend that day, vouchers will be available through the remainder of the summer by appointment only.
• More information: Call (814) 827-9134.
