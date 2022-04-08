The Titusville Senior Center will hold its Easter party on Wednesday. Be sure to wear your Easter bonnet. There will be snacks in the morning. Lunch includes ham slice, sweet potatoes and broccoli. Bunny Bingo will be held after lunch, with fun prizes plus a $25 jackpot. The Easter party and Bunny Bingo are open to those age 60 and older. For more information, call (814) 827-9134.
The center has announced its menu and schedule for the week of April 11.
Monday: Roasted pork with apples and whipped potatoes; pinochle party, 12:45 p.m., they're always looking for pinochle players.
Tuesday: Roasted turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy; Healthy Steps in Motion, 12:45 p.m., this free class focuses on increasing flexibility and balance.
Wednesday: Easter party; ham slice with sweet potatoes; Bunny Bingo, 12:45 p.m.
Thursday: Hearty beef stroganoff over buttered noodles; coloring Easter eggs, 12:45 p.m., welcome Social Connection.
April 15: Center closed for Good Friday.
Lunch reservations are required at least two days in advance by calling (814) 827-9134. Takeout meals are available. Takeout meals may be picked up weekdays between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Make sure to specify if you are reserving a takeout meal or you will be dining in.
The Titusville Senior Center will host a Fall Prevention Class on April 29. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes lunch. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging offers this free fall risk screenings and prevention program to adults 60 years of age and older. The program is designed to raise awareness of falls, introduce steps on how to reduce falls, improve overall health, and provide referrals and resources. Reservations are required and can be made by calling (814) 827-9134.
The center is located in the Community Center at Burgess Park, 714 E. Main St.
• More information: Visit goseniors.org.