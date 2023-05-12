The French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society has changed its hours for the Meadville Railroad Depot. Effective May 20, hours for the depot will be Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays by appointment.
Appointments can be made by contacting Carl Timko at (814) 853-3763, or by contacting a member of the society. If there is no answer, please leave a message.
Hours for this Saturday and Sunday are 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be a craft fair on the grounds of the Meadville Railroad Depot on July 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
