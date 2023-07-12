French Creek Valley Railroad Historical Society will hold its second annual Craft Show and Sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Meadville Railroad Depot, 136 Mead Ave.
Society officials said they expect around 15 vendors for the event, along with an appearance by Ken Springirth, a well-known author of books about railroads and trolleys. Hot dogs and hamburgers also are expected to be available, along with soda.
Crafters will be on the depot lawn on the Mead Avenue side. Parking will be around the back side of the depot.
Admission is free but donations will be expected.
Model railroad equipment will be for sale and the gift shop will be open.
