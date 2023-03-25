French Creek Recreational Trails (FCRT) held its board meeting March 14 a Ernst Conservation Seeds with Dick Eglinton, Ed Easley, Marci Finton, Sherry Mason, Calvin Ernst, Jean Weber, Tom Kennedy, Bill Eldridge, Dave Hotchkiss, Susan Miller, Mark Miller and Marcel Moody attending
The financial report was sent before the meeting. It said the insurance bills were paid and Finton did not know of any upcoming bills.
Trail Blazer 2023 has been set for July 9. Mason will get the form printed for distribution and email to members to print. Sponsors should be contacted in May. All need to bring yard signs in April so Mason can change dates. Eglinton is planning on attending the Union Township meeting.
Other news:
• Connector report: The original grant request was $125,000. Information will be prepared to send out for bids for paving using the $50,000 grant money FCRT received. Plans are to start at Dross bridge and get as far as possible towards Smock Bridge. Easley will apply for ACT 13 grant to complete further paving, plus the balance of the McNally Trust. Some grants will not be awarded for 12 months, so FCRT should not plan on including that for the paving. Finding other funding would help to get more done with one mobilization cost.
• MGP to Bicentennial Park: The Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County (EPA) has received a $125,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to facilitate the development of the Ernst Trail to make the connection into downtown Meadville. Easley met with the group and they plan on awarding the job to one of the three companies that submitted applications. EPA will administer the work.
• Trail maintenance: Bill Dross is planning to rent a brush style scraper, or two, to remove the moss on the sides of the trail when he returns in the spring. An employee from haf.AST is still working on a metal pusher to help remove the debris that continues to build up under bridges. Members are reminded to empty the trash at Bean’s trail head as often as possible. It seems the general public is using our trash cans for household waste. Another focus is on removing the brush on the creek side of the trail behind Smuckers in the spring, for a view of the creek from the benches. Also needed is to plan a work day/evening to clear the trees and overgrowth around the piers of the old rail bridge over Watson Run.
• Conneaut Lake end: We have planned a general meeting at the pavilion at Conneaut Cellars on June 13 to generate interest from people from Conneaut Lake. A kiosk with information about the canal is in the plans. Bill Eldridge suggested coordination with the Conneaut Lake Historical Society for facts and information.
FCRT will need to pay for the engineering through its funds or grants for a bridge to be placed or built on the piers spanning Watson Run. FCRT will need to pay for the engineering through our funds or grants for the tunnel project under Rt 19. Eglinton will be attending a Vernon Township meeting soon. FCRT will need its support/sponsor for the tunnel project.
• By-pass trail end: The trail may be completed by summer 2024. There is a plan for 20-car park-and-ride lot and more bikes at the far end of the bypass when construction is completed.
• Grants: Act 13 deadline is the end of March, DCNR due April 5, DCED due the end of May.
• Bike rentals: Marci reported that two bike workstations and posts have been ordered through Pat Emig. They should arrived in April. She said funding for both stations and additional needs have been arranged.
As the length of the trail is growing, it was decided to have six portable restroom units this year — at Bean’s, Mercer Pike and Bailey Road trailheads, plus units at new sights on Brown Hill Road, Krider Road and Coleman Drive. Having the units all year long was decided also. Finton will set up a new contract with Powell’s.
The next meeting will be April 11 at 7 p.m. with the Trail Blazer organizational meeting 6:15.
