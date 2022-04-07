French Creek Community Theatre (FCCT) will present “Fairy Tales with a Twist” this weekend.
Comprised of seven original short plays written by student director Emilie Weaver, the shows will be at 287 ½ Chestnut St. (a third floor location with stairs only). Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door; there is a suggested donation of $5.
The morals of Grimm fairy tales have been conserved throughout the 21 century via their prolific modern adaptations, and “Fairy Tales with a Twist” adds layers of comedy and coming-of-age nuance to this rule. Two skits, “Little Red-Cap” and “The Riddle,” reinvent traditional Brothers Grimm fairy tales, converting some of the classics into streamlined stories that can be followed by audiences of all ages.
The skits employ different styles of comedy aimed at different age groups, so they offer something for kids and parents alike! The skits vary, and also feature pieces such as the sardonic comedy “Not Quite Snow White,” which aims its humor at all ages. The piece pokes fun at fairy tales’ traditions of overly quintessential characters, and finds the comedy in their archetypal fatal flaws. A skit called “Princess Pessimist” follows a similar genre of situational comedy. A close relative of “Not Quite Snow White” and “Princess Pessimist,” “Unfit for Grimm,” which is a “show within a show,” is manned by an impressive cast of characters who are hilariously skilled at being bad actors on purpose, as the players embody a group of theater kids whose ubiquitous attempts to be the center of attention clash with each other.
Despite their own share of humor, the remaining two pieces offer a more reflective note. “The Black Swan Theory,” based on ￼influences from the Black Swan ballet/tragedy, tackles simplified themes of self-actualization and self-discovery in the face of, literally, confronting your own dark shadow. “Alice in No Man’s Land,” despite being written prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is a piece that has become unexpectedly topical.
Each skit is separated by a poem-reading or song from the cast, which ranges from ages 6 to 14. The cast features local middle schoolers Ella Dudinsky, Jovi Eaton and Natasha Mauser, with the rest of the cast composed of local elementary schoolers Lila Baldwin, Maggie Baldwin, Stella Kokocinski, Zach Link, Emma Moore, Waverly Oates, Winstynn Oates, Madison Reagle and Briana Williams. Besides having a dedicated and enthusiastic cast, “Fairy Tales with a Twist” is led by five student directors, local high schoolers from 10th to 12th grade. Kelsey Cole (12th grade) directs “The Riddle” and co-directs “The Black Swan Theory” and “Unfit for Grimm”; Weaver (12th grade) wrote the skits and directs “Alice in No Man’s Land” and co-directs “Not Quite Snow White”; Brenna Palmiero (11th grade) directs “Little Red-Cap” and co-directs “The Black Swan Theory”; Bella Linz (10th grade) co-directs “Not Quite Snow White”; and Faith Smith (10th grade) directs “Princess Pessimist” and co-directs “Unfit for Grimm.”
Smith, who is making her directorial debut, remarks, “It’s great to watch the show come together through the kids’ hard work.”
Palmiero, who directed in FCCT’s holiday variety show, agrees, saying, “I love watching the kids’ faces light up when they do something right.”
Cole, who has directed in FCCT’s “Frozen Jr.” and the holiday variety show, shares similar sentients, adding, “The kids have worked so hard and they’re doing great.”