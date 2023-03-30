It may be too cold yet for swimming, but French Creek Community Theatre (FCCT) is ready to take you “Under the Sea” with its latest production of Disney’s classic “The Little Mermaid.”
With possibly the largest cast to ever take the stage for FCCT, almost 80 young performers will help tell the tale of Princess Ariel (played by Zoe Hansen), a mermaid who dreams of leaving her magical kingdom beneath the sea to live in the world above.
When Ariel falls in love with the human Prince Eric (Nathan Heim), she must make the choice to defy her father, King Triton (Jonathan Merritt), and make a bargain with the evil sea witch, Ursula (Zara McClymonds) to trade her tail for legs. But when Ariel realizes she has given up more than life on the ocean floor, she needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish (Emma Moore), Scuttle the seagull (Brenna Palmiero), and Sebastian the crab (Arianna Palmiero), to restore order under the sea.
With music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, this fishy fable will capture your heart with favorites like “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.” It is sure to be a show to make you laugh, sing, and believe in happy endings.
This FCCT performance is led by director Tabitha Reagle and student director Alex Rogers, and produced by Jenn Hansen and Deb Merritt.
Tickets are $10 for reserved seating and can be purchased by visiting fcctheatre.com or contacting a cast member.
Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Saegertown High School auditorium.
A special free event takes place one hour prior to each performance where children can meet the cast, have their pictures taken, and purchase show memorabilia.
Audiences are invited to support future productions of FCCT by participating in basket raffles, 50-50 tickets and a full concession stand during each performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.