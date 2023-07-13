French Creek Community Theatre (FCCT) is thrilled to invites audiences to be its guest as it presents “Beauty and the Beast.”
FCCT has made an incredible comeback since temporarily closing its curtains during the pandemic, officials said in making the announcement. With recent sold-out shows, this group of young people from 4 to 22 has brought the magic of theater back to the community and this most recent production is no exception.
Come meet Belle (played by Alex Rogers), a brilliant young woman who feels trapped in her quaint provincial town and dreams of a life of adventure. While trying to avoid the unwanted advances of town brute Gaston (Jonathan Merritt), Belle meets a terrible Beast (Blake Hamilton) who is really a young prince trapped in the spell of an enchantress. To break the spell, the Beast must learn to love and be loved, or he and all his castle servants will be doomed for eternity. Belle just might be their only hope.
Audience members of all ages will laugh along with the comical performances of Gaston and his sidekick Lefou (John Amy) and the dynamic duo of Cogsworth the Clock (Brenna Palmiero) and Lumiere the Candlestick (Avery Bish), and fall in love with Mrs. Potts (Zoe Hansen), her little teacup Chip (Madison Reagle) and the rest of this charming cast. Be ready to sing along to all of your favorite songs and delight in the magic of this classic Disney tale.
This French Creek Community Theatre performance is led by director Tabitha Reagle and student director Josiah Amy and produced by Jenn Hansen and Deb Merritt.
Showtimes are tonight through Saturday at 7, with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors for reserved seating and can be purchased by visiting fcctheatre.com or directly from a cast member.
Light refreshments and memorabilia will be available for purchase at each performance.
