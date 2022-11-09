Meadville Elks Lodge 219 holds a free breakfast for all veterans and one escort Sunday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at 14420 Baldwin St. The veteran need not be a member of the Elks; however, proof of veteran status is required.
Free Veterans Breakfast
