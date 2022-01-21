EDINBORO — The Knights of Columbus will sponsor their Free Throw Championship this Sunday at Our Lady of the Lake Social Center, located at 128 Sunset Drive in Edinboro.
Doors will open at noon for registration and warmups, while the competition begins at 1 p.m.
The contest is open to all kids between the ages of 9 and 14. Proof of age (such as a birth certificate) and a parental signature are required.
Basketballs will be awarded to the winners in each age bracket. Winners can advance to competitions at the regional and state levels.
Entry forms are available at the Free Throw Display in the Social Center lobby or on the day of the event.
• More information: Call (814) 734-4865.