Tina Henry will host free pour painting demonstrations at 1 p.m. Saturday at Meadville Council on the Arts (MCA).
Frank Marzano will provide music on Saturday.
MCA will hold after-school arts enrollment from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Classes are Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; are for elementary, middle or high school students; and begin Sept. 20. Cost is $400 per semester.
Classes planned include traditional flip book animation, graphic drawing, mural painting, character sculpting, photography and more.
MCA is located in the second floor of the Meadville Market House, 910 Market St.
