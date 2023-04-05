St. John Baptist Church, 792 N. Main St., Meadville, will hold a free pre-Easter dinner Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The dinner is available for dine-in or take-out.
Updated: April 5, 2023 @ 4:22 am
