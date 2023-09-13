“Sound Off for St. James,” a free concert and fundraiser for St. James Haven, is slated for Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. at its grounds, 779 N. Main St.
St. James Haven, a shelter in Meadville for homeless men, has served the community for more than 25 years. It also connects the men with social service agencies during their stay and counseling services such as Crawford County Drug and Alcohol, if needed.
The concert is free to the public, but monetary donations are asked to benefit the shelter.
A worship concert features music from Oasis, Lake Church, First Christian as well as the groups Seventh Day and Allison Mattis & Kim Adsit.
There also will be gift basket auctions of more than 35 baskets to benefit the shelter.
Food and refreshments will be on sale from five food trucks onsite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.