The free outdoor summer concert series in Linesville continues Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when Take Solo takes the stage on North Mercer Street just north of Route 6 followed by Dillon Shidemantle.
Free concert in Linesville on Saturday
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Online Poll
Teacher shortage
How long will there be a shortage of teachers in Pennsylvania?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- A fishing first for the Bass Classic
- Board rejects building code appeal by Conneaut Lake Park ownership
- Head-on Pymatuning Causeway crash injures two women
- 'Back to earth': Green burials at Greendale Cemetery
- Crawford County Agricultural Hall of Fame awards
- DEP: Bacteria found in Conneaut Lake is below advisory levels
- Demo of Allegheny College's Caflisch Hall starts
- Young fan to see hero guitarist at Party at the Pines
- Three primary candidates late in filing required campaign expense reports
- Malady's Meat Market open again in Park Avenue Plaza
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.