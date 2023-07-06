A free concert in Diamond Park takes place tonight at 7 with a performance by Public Water Supply. The five-member band from Rochester, New York, fuses the cosmic sounds of alt rock and indie Americana.
The show is the second the series of concerts in the park organized by Meadville Council on the Arts and Bush Investment Group. This week’s concert is sponsored by Watts and Pepicelli, PC. In the event of rain, the show will be at Unitarian Universalist Church.
The next show in the series will feature the Zydeco Kings on July 13.
