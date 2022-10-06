The Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce’s popular Applefest will be held Friday through Sunday in the city’s downtown parks and business district.
Applefest will continue its tradition as a large-scale festival with a small-town flair.
Like many past Applefests, each day of this year’s festival will feature arts, crafts and food vendors in West Park and South Park (often referred to locally as Fountain Park and Bandstand Park) which sandwich the historic Venango County Courthouse. A farmers’ market and additional vendors will be set up along the 12th Street Island. Booths will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors are encouraged to stroll through the downtown to check out Franklin’s business district along Liberty, 12th, 13th and Elk streets. Many of the shops and restaurants hold special hours for the festival.
A variety of musical acts will perform at the Bandstand Park stage throughout the three days and a few other entertainment acts will perform on Liberty Street. A complete list of the all the festival happenings and entertainment is available on the Applefest website (franklinapplefest.com) and Facebook page (@ApplefestFranklinPA).
Several Franklin-based organizations offer historic tours including DeBence Music World, Franklin Preservation, Franklin Rotary, Venango County Historical Society and St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The festival also includes an apple pancake breakfast on Friday morning at St. Patrick Church; performances of “Matilda the Musical” at the Barrow-Civic Theatre today, Friday and Saturday; a kids zone every day in Bandstand Park; a Race for Any Pace 5K through town on Saturday morning; and a huge antique and classic car show on Liberty and 12th streets on Sunday.
Additional public parking with shuttle service will be available on Saturday and Sunday from the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Komatsu’s 120 Liberty St. location, and French Creek Productions, which is a handicapped-only shuttle. The Venango Regional Airport will hold a Fly-In on Saturday and Sunday, which includes complimentary breakfast and a shuttle service.
