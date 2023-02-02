Franklin will be a hub of activities on Saturday as the city and downtown businesses celebrate the annual Franklin On Ice festival.
Sculptures made from nearly 100 blocks of ice will be scattered throughout Fountain Park as part of the city’s only winter festival. Starting at 10 a.m., visitors can stroll through the park to check out dozens of sculptures created for the event by DiMartino Ice Company of Jeannette.
In the evening, several of the sculptures will be lit with colored lights by Drayer Electric. The Franklin Fine Arts Council also decided to leave the park’s holiday lights in place to add to the festive evening atmosphere.
Other events planned include:
• The Nature Art Showcase and Sale, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and the main event 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the Barrow-Civic Theatre lobby at 1223 Liberty St.
• Misty Lane Farms horse and carriage rides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., loading at Liberty Street and West Park Street.
• The Franklin Public Library will celebrate Love Your Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with crafts, a student artwork display, Dr. Seuss-themed story times at 11 and 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m., refreshments, and a Cat in the Hat meet and greet.
• The cast of the Barrow-Civic Youth Theatre’s production of “The Rainbow Fish Musical” will hold a craft and story times at 10 and 11 a.m. in the Little Theatre.
• Magic shows at Iron Furnace Coffee at 3:45 and 4:30 p.m.
• The Barrow-Civic Theatre will host “A Celebration of Talent” competition at 7:30 p.m.
