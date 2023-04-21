Five students completed the CNC machining course this week at the Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC) at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub.
During the course, students learned CNC programming and operation skills that regional employers said they are seeking in potential employees. Some of the topics in the course included G-code machine language programming, production set-up, tool selection, and the care and maintenance of the CNC mill and lathe. The students finished the course by manufacturing their own flashlight.
The CNC machining course was the second course the students completed at the MAC. Earlier, they successfully finished the MAC’s Basic Machining course. While several of the students who already work in machining are enhancing their skills, others are entering the regional workforce because of their skills and knowledge they gained through this program.
The students completing the course are Carissa Luktisch of Oil City, Preston Huber of Rouseville, Devin Foster of Oil City, William Aurig of Pleasantville, and David Struchen of Titusville.
“It is always great to recognize those who complete certification and degree programs,” said Stephanie Fiely, executive director of the Hub. “We are pleased to have our eighth and ninth cohorts complete these courses with the MAC here in Titusville. There is a plethora of machining opportunities in the workforce right here in our community and region for those who complete the MAC courses.”
• More information: Visit titusville.pitt.edu/MAC or call (814) 8274437. Openings are available for the MAC program this summer and fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.