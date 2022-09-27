Western Crawford Masonic Lodge 258 will have a fish dinner on Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department social hall, 1015 Strawberry Alley, Conneautville.
Pounds of fish will be available from 2 to 4. Dine-in or take-out available. Please place orders for pounds of cooked fish prior to 4:30 so there is not a wait for the customers dining in or taking out.
• More information: Call (814) 587-2876.
