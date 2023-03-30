First to Eleven will hold a fundraising concert for Hayden House and St. James Haven on Sunday at The Harper, 13635 Dickson Road, Meadville.
First to Eleven is a cover band based out of Erie with 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube. The group takes popular songs and puts a fun twist on them, with heavy guitar riffs, hard-hitting drums, fun melodies, and even mashing up different styles from different songs.
VIP and general admission concert tickets are available through Eventbrite.
VIP tickets cost $75 and include a meal provided by local restaurants, a pre-show by First to Eleven, and five free raffle tickets. Doors open for VIP ticket-holders at 3 p.m.
General admission tickets are $25 and doors open at 4:30.
All proceeds from ticket sales will be split evenly between Hayden House and St. James Haven.
Hayden House will be a self-supporting, empowering, peer-run recovery home for women. Residents will help each other maintain a recovery lifestyle and access the resources and support they need to live independently. Hayden House, a project by Not One More, plans to open its doors to women in need this spring. St. James Haven was opened in 1997 and is the only men’s shelter in Crawford County. St. James is a temporary shelter that can accommodate 14 men a night and is solely funded by donations.
