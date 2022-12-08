First Presbyterian Church, 890 Liberty St., Meadville, presents a free Christmas-themed concert on Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. featuring organist Kevin Dill and family.
Dill holds a master of music degree in organ performance from the University of Alberta in Canada, and has been music director at First Presbyterian since 2006. This performance marks his 17th consecutive year of offering a program of Christmas music to the community. Guest performers on this year’s program are Sonya Eagles-Dill (soprano), Clare Dill (French horn), and Owen Dill (piano and euphonium).
The church’s Schlicker pipe organ, with over 2,500 pipes, is the largest musical instrument in Crawford County. For this performance the organ console will be rolled out toward the audience for maximum visibility. The program will also be livestreamed via the church’s website for those unable to attend in person.
• More information: Visit meadvillefpc.org or call (814) 333-2161.
