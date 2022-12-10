Join the Friends of Goddard and start the new year off with a walk in the park Jan. 1 from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Participants will meet at the park office, 684 Lake Wilhelm Road, Sandy Lake, then will walk approximately 1 mile on the paved multipurpose trail as well as a grass/dirt trail on uneven terrain.
Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Bring binoculars if you have them; we will have a few pairs of binoculars to share. Recommended for ages 10 and over.
• To register: Contact the park office at (724) 253-4833 or goddardsp@pa.gov.
