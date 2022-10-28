The International College of Dentists (ICD) USA Section presented local dental practitioner Dr. Dennis M. Finton with a membership plaque, a gold lapel pin and an engraved gold key symbolic of this fellowship for conspicuous service rendered in the art and science of dentistry.
The ICD is the preeminent honor society of the world’s outstanding dentists involved in serving others. It’s dedicated to the recognition of outstanding professional achievement, meritorious service and the continued progress in the profession of dentistry for the benefit of all humankind.
Finton exemplifies the core values of integrity, leadership and service and was inducted as a fellow of the International College of Dentists at its 88th annual convocation held Oct. 14.
More than 335 dentists from the United States were inducted into the college at this year’s ceremony. The college, with representative chapters in more than 123 countries, has more than 12,000 members, including about 6,000 in the United States.
