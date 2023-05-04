Centuries before Rodgers and Hammerstein styled “Do-Re-Mi” for seven eager children and their governess, those sounds of music were just emerging as a written scale.
Three chances remain to see the scale come to life in the Academy Theatre’s production of “The Sound of Music,” directed by the Rev. Shawn Clerkin and featuring a 40-member cast. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. The production includes timeless songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “Do-Re-Mi.”
Before there was a female deer and a drop of golden sun, Italian music theorist Guido of Arezzo in the 11th century developed a notation with syllables matched to the increment between six notes. Taking the opening syllables from the first lines of the “Hymn to St. John the Baptist,” Guido used ut, re, mi, fa, sol and la. Later, “ut” was changed to “do” and “si” was added. By the 1800s, “si” was changed to the familiar “ti” in predominantly English-speaking countries.
Though the teaching scale — called solfege or solfeggio — varies slightly around the world depending on the language spoken, Guido’s method and the iterations that followed are a permanent fixture of modern music theory. As a movable scale, the solfege syllables correspond to increments of pitch, starting with any pitch you want. Maria captures the fun and freedom of this lesson, singing “when you know the notes to sing, you can sing most anything!” And perhaps, as Maria puts it, we should “start at the very beginning, a very good place to start.”
Teaching the von Trapp children — played by Grace Worley, Adam Reagle, Emma Friters, Trevor Graybill, Juniper Marr, Avery Simmons and Natalie Kress — Maria delights on the Academy stage in the same way kids in classrooms evoke excitement and hope when they first learn how to create their own music.
Based on the real von Trapp family living in fear of the Nazi regime, the Tony-winning “The Sound of Music” is a reminder that music is intertwined with survival, joy and purpose.
The Academy Theatre’s cast features talented local actors, both new and familiar, including Cynthia Harding as Mother Abbess; Leah Hillgrove as Elsa Schraeder; Atlee Graybill as Max Detweiler; Jace Digiacomo as Rolf; Almitra Clerkin and Renee McNally as Sister Berthe; Brynn Tefft as Sister Margareta; Shelly Schuster as Sister Sophia; Brad Schnauber as Franz; Debby McCain as Frau Schmidt; John Taylor as Herr Zeller; and Tug Roae as Admiral von Schreiber.
The cast is rounded out by the angelic ensemble of nuns and postulants: Shanna Bresee, Crystal Cox, Elaina Graybill, Racheal Graybill, Shi Kaplan, Holly Kress, Lainey Kress, Vidal Mangal, Jackie Russel, Emily Schnauber, Lynne Schnauber, Faith Smith, Ashley Sullivan and Alyssa Whalen, as well as Arion Knott, Cameron Finck and Lou Rich in the men’s ensemble.
Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 337-8000; visiting theacademytheatre.org; or in person at 275 Chestnut St., Meadville, from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and one hour before performances. Tickets purchased online are discounted from box office prices. Pianist David Tokos will provide music in the lounge one hour before most performances.
