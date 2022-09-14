CUSSEWAGO TOWNSHIP — Learn how to make a difference on your farm or in your woodlot. The Crawford County Conservation District and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, Bureau of Forestry have teamed up with the PA No-Till Alliance, Stroud Water Research Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service and Penn State Extension to bring a fully packed Field Day to Crawford County.
On Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., attendees will have an opportunity to select up to four sessions on the following topics: general forest management, no-till weed control, invasive species, soil health, timber sale process, no-till, grazing and manure management.
The event includes light morning refreshments, lunch and giveaways, and will feature a rainfall simulator and soil pit along with information on funding opportunities. Registration is required and costs $15, payable to the Crawford County Conservation District.
It will be held at 19148 Irish Road, Cussewago Township, south of Edinboro
• More information: Call (814) 763-5269 or visit crawfordconservation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.