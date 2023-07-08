Fellows Club Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service in Conneautville will be celebrating its 100th anniversary of providing emergency services to the Conneaut Valley area. If any individual, group or agency would like to be in the parade on July 29 at 10 a.m., contact Ed Mattera at (814) 853-5652 or mattera4693@roadrunner.com.
An open house will be held July 29 from noon to 4 p.m. and July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire station, 1015 Strawberry Alley, Conneautville. The Springboro Garden Club will be selling baked goods and Stone Memorial Library will be selling food.
All past, life and current Fellows Club members are invited to a dinner on July 29, with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6. Members should RSVP to Allen Clark by July 20 at aclark1990@hotmail.com or (814) 587-4109 if they are attending.
