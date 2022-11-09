The seventh annual Emergency Services Feeding the Hungry Food Drive runs through Dec. 2. It benefits the Center for Family Services, the local women's shelter and the junior high food locker.
Examples of nonperishable food needs are: canned goods, crackers, peanut butter and jelly, 100 percent fruit juices, cereal or oatmeal, rice or pasta, granola bars, and cash donations or gift cards. Please no expired donations.
Donations may be dropped off at Meadville Central Fire Department, 850 Park Ave. For donation pickup or questions, call the fire department at (814) 724-6200.
