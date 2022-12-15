French Creek Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Bah, Humbug! Scrooge’s Christmas Carol” is a beautiful musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge.
With original music, this retelling of “Bah, Humbug!” includes all of your favorite characters, including Ebenezer Scrooge (John Amy) as the cold-hearted miser dooms himself to visits from Josie Marley (Laurel Steudler) the Christmas Spirits of Past (Isaiah Amy), Present (Josiah Amy), and Future (Rebekah Amy).
Scrooge’s sister Fanny (Sarah Amy), his employee, Beth Cratchit (Brenna Palmiero), and her son Tiny Tim (Keefer Bish) join together with the rest of the lively cast to bring a heart-warming conclusion to Dickens’s beloved tale.
This French Creek Community Theatre performance is led by director Jonathan Merritt, music director Maja Heuchert and student director Avery Bish. FCCT’s mission is to provide performing arts opportunities in a creative and positive environment that is inclusive of all members of the community, creating an intergenerational theatrical experience in Northwest Pennsylvania.
Tickets for “Bah, Humbug! Scrooge’s Christmas Carol” are on sale now. Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Saegertown Junior-Senior High School auditorium. Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children for general admission seating and can be purchased by visiting www.fcctheatre.com or calling (814) 853-8500.
Prior to Sunday’s performance will be Donuts with Santa, a VIP experience available to a limited number of children for $15. Children will enjoy donuts and hot chocolate during a festive meet and greet with Santa and select cast members of “Bah, Humbug!” as well as cookie decorating and crafts. Donuts with Santa tickets include child admission to the “Bah, Humbug!” performance and can be purchased at www.fcctheatre.com or call (814) 853-8500.
There will be no shortage of ways to make this event a lasting memory as audiences can purchase tickets for the basket auction of local gifts and gift cards, special Scrooge-themed candy grams, tasty stocking stuffers and a full concession stand.
