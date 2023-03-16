French Creek Community Theatre will hold auditions for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” today, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for those ages 9 and younger and from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for those 10 and older.
Auditions also will be on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. for ages 9 and younger and from 4 to 6 p.m. for those 10 and older.
The auditions will take place at the theater’s rehearsal space at 287½ Chestnut St. (third floor of the AFL-CIO Building), Meadville.
• More information and to access the audition and welcome packet: Visit fcctheatre.com.
