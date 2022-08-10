Several educational demonstrations have been planned in the Family Living Department for the Crawford County Fair.
They include:
• Tips and Tricks Every Knitter Should Know, presented by Gigi Porter, Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Exhibit Building 1. Bring two colors of four-ply yarn and a pair of size 7 or 8 needles.
• Spinning Wool, presented by NWPA Spinners and Weavers Guild, Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Exhibit Building 1.
• Special awards ceremony, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., and 4-Star Homemaker presentation, 1 p.m., Exhibit Building 1.
• Let’s Sew!, presented by Lisa Sheets and Rusty Gordon, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. in Exhibit Building 1.
• Simply Doughnuts: A Baking Demonstration, presented by Ginny Bryant, Aug. 26 at 1:30 p.m. in Ivan Rose Pavilion.
• Vintage Fabric Yoyos Are In Style Again: Learn How to Make a Fabric Yoyo, presented by Cheryl Weiderspahn, Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Exhibit Building 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.