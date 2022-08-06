Crawford County Pomona Grange
Family Activities contests were judged on Aug. 4 at Hayfield Grange.
Alverna Hotchkiss, Family Activities chairman, announced the winners.
Snickerdoodle cookies: first, Wilma Ferguson, Atlantic Grange; second, Susan Tau, Hayfield Grange; third, Alverna Hotchkiss, Hayfield; and fourth, Mary Horne, Atlantic.
No-bake cookies: first, Alverna Hotchkiss, Hayfield; second, Susan Tau, Hayfield; and third, Arvilla Allen, Atlantic.
First-place winners in each category will advance to the state level of judging at the annual PA State Grange Convention Oct. 14-16 in York.
