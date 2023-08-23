Fallowfield school reunion dinner will be held Oct. 7 at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. Social hour is at 12:30 p.m. and dinner is at 1:30.
Reservations are due by Sept. 8.
• More information: Call Cindy Temple at (814) 382-7209.
Showers and thundershowers likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 2:43 pm
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in northeast Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage and Trumbull. In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms is expected tonight across portions of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible overnight into early Thursday morning, with locally higher amounts possible. Rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible with the strongest thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
