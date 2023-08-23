Fallowfield school reunion dinner will be held Oct. 7 at the Atlantic Odd Fellows Hall. Social hour is at 12:30 p.m. and dinner is at 1:30.

Reservations are due by Sept. 8.

More information: Call Cindy Temple at (814) 382-7209.

