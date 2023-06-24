A flea market will be held July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Faith Geneva Church, 15439 State Highway 285, Conneaut Lake.

Eight-foot tables cost $10 each and are provided for inside. Set-up is the day before from 6 to 8 p.m. Outside space is available, a 12-foot area for $10. Bring your own table or canopy.

Refreshments will be available. There will also be a bake sale and basket raffles.

All proceeds benefit the Faith Geneva mission projects.

To reserve a table or space: Call Jan Mischenko at (814) 969-6383 or Brenda Irwin at (814) 425-7580.

