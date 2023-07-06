Amanda Brownlee, a registered nurse in the New Life Unit, and Yvonne Butts-Peterson, a registered nurse at the Yolanda G. Barco Oncology Institute of Meadville Medical Center, were both honored recently with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts that nurses perform every day.
For the inaugural celebration at Meadville Medical Center, the DAISY committee chose to have two awards — one recognizing an outpatient nurse and another recognizing an inpatient nurse.
Brownlee’s nomination story: An out-of-state patient came to Meadville Medical Center with heavy bleeding. The patient needed an emergency C-section to save her life and her baby’s life. The baby was very premature and had to be transferred to another hospital while the mother still required care at MMC. A few days later, the mother was ready for discharge. However, she learned that her baby had taken a turn for the worse and now needed to be transferred to a higher level of care as surgery was needed to save the baby’s life. The mother had no way of getting a ride to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh as her husband was already there with the baby. One of the MMC nurses had just finished working a 12-hour shift. She happens to be a single mother of two boys and could see how distraught the mother was. Without hesitation, the nurse offered to drive the mother to Pittsburgh in her own vehicle. She got her there in enough time, so that she was able to reconnect with her baby prior to the surgery.
Butts-Peterson’s nomination story: Being diagnosed with stage III breast cancer at age 51 was horrifying. Then to learn that I would need 16 rounds of chemotherapy literally knocked the wind out of me. Then I met my infusion nurse and all my angst disappeared. My nurse cared for me once or twice a week for 20 weeks in a way that was magical. She met my anxiety with calm; she met my tears with validation; she met my fear with information; most importantly, she met my wins with celebration. She did not just administer chemotherapy into my body but she filled my heart with love and my mind with hope. Some days, I felt like I was dying but my nurse encouraged me to keep going and to take it day by day, chemo treatment by chemo treatment. My nurse made me focus on all the things that I had to live for. Because of her, I made it through my 16 treatments. It takes a special person to care for cancer patients and their highs and lows and my nurse is one of the best. Having her win a Daisy Award would be only a small token of my appreciation. I will be forever indebted to her.
Valerie B. Waid, chief nurse executive, said, “We are excited and honored to be part of the DAISY program and recognize our extraordinary nurses. This year we recognized two exceptional nurses. Both are outstanding nurses at Meadville Medical Center and their dedication to our patients and families truly shows. Our nurses are vital to exceptional patient care. We are very fortunate to have wonderful nurses caring for our community.”
