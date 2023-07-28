Friends of the Manor have scheduled several Underground Railroad tours at the Gibson House Manor in Jamestown.
Tours will run from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, plus Aug. 12 and 19. A tour on Aug. 26 goes from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $22, which includes a meal.
• Reservations (required): Call (724) 456-4983.
Also, Sunday Summer Breakfast is set for Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. RSVP for parties of five or more by calling (724) 456-4983.
