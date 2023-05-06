The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has announced its spring and summer events taking place at Pymatuning State Park.
• Stargazing, May 20 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Join park staff to learn about the stars and constellations that appear in the summer sky. Discover how constellations got their names, legends behind them, and how to find constellations. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on and a flashlight. Meet at the Launch 3 Pavilion. No registration is required. If it is cloudy or raining on the day of the program, check the DCNR calendar of events or call the park office at (724) 253-4833 for updated information.
• Kayak 101, May 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate National Safe Boating Week on the water. PA State Parks, in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is offering an entry-level kayaking course covering safety, equipment, strokes, wet exits and assisted rescue techniques. Properly-fitted life jackets will be worn at all times while on the water. This course is open to adults and children 12 and older. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants can bring their own kayak, life jacket and paddle or borrow a kayak and gear from the park. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Emily Borcz at eborcz@pa.gov or (724) 932-3142, extension 106.
• History Hike Series: Civilian Conservation Corps, May 28 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Join the park naturalist to discover the Civilian Conservation Corps historic site on the park and the contribution the group made here. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. Participants will be walking approximately a mile on relatively flat terrain. There is no designated trail, so be prepared to walk in both field and forested areas. Meet at the Welcome Inn, 7299 Snodgrass Road, Jamestown. This is part of a summer History Hike Series at the park.
• Birding series — Birding Paddle, June 3 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Join Pennsylvania Game Commission, park staff and Friends of Goddard for a paddle to explore a section of the northwest shores of Lake Wilhelm and the birds that call this place home. Participants can bring their own kayak or canoe and gear or borrow from the park. Dress for the weather. It is for ages 12 and older. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, contact Borcz.
• Kids Paddle Camp, June 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The park is offering a two-day paddle camp for children 12 and older. The camp will include an entry-level American Canoe Association (ACA) kayaking course and Professional Stand Up Paddle Association (PSUPA) paddleboard course. It will cover the topics of safety, paddling environment, equipment, strokes, maneuvers, wet exits and assisted rescue techniques. Participants will have the opportunity to put their new skills to use as they explore the shoreline and enjoy some paddle games. They should possess basic swim skills and be comfortable on, in and around the water. Properly fitted life jackets will be worn at all times while on the water. All kayaks, paddleboards and equipment will be provided. The cost is $30 and includes kayak and paddleboard instruction and equipment. Registration is required by June 13. To register, contact Borcz. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
