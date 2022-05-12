Allysa Marie Decker, a nursing major from Espyville who graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been selected by the senior class of nursing students for the Nurse Humanitarian Award from the Indiana County Lions Club.
Award recipients are chosen by the nursing students for “compassion, respect, calm under pressure, being detail oriented, with quality communication skills and knowledge to be a great nurse.”
Decker, a daughter of Ronald and Lisa Decker, is a 2018 graduate of Conneaut Area Senior High. In addition to her studies, she was a student worker at the Orendorff Music Library on campus, was a pediatric nursing supplemental instruction leader, and was a peer tutor for maternal-neonatal nursing classes.
“I am truly honored to be the recipient of this award,” Decker said. “I am blessed to have been part of this graduating class of nurses. I have truly been surrounded with an abundance of other nursing students who also qualify for this award, and I am excited to see what the future has in store for all of us.”