Ernst Trail board met Sept. 13 at Ernst Conservation Seed with Dick Eglinton, Ed Easley, Bill Dross, Marci Finton, Sherry Mason, Wally Mason, Joyce Hayden, Keith Knighton, Calvin Ernst, Jean Weber, Susan and Mark Miller, Tom Maxeiner, Peter Oven, Tom Kennedy, Bill Eldridge and Dave Hotchkiss attending.
The group anticipates receiving more than $9,000 from the recent Crawford Gives campaign. Thank-yous were circulated and signed by the group. Joyce will send those out. The Crawford Heritage Community Foundation suggests sending thank-yous to those who marked to remain anonymous but to not publish their names.
In other news:
• The McNally Match letter will go out in October.
• Connector report: The surface on the north side of the Dross Bridge has settled and will need to be filled in to level the drop from the bridge to the trail. Dirt from the dug-out bridge could be used for that task. It was reported that steel plates were visible on Lake Wilhelm trail to help that transition. Also, cement for the two benches has been poured.
• Trail maintenance: The weed trimmers are in good shape for anyone who wishes to trim and there is gas for the equipment.
It was recommended to find a 4- to 5-inch I-beam to make a debris pusher that the group could keep it so it wouldn’t need to borrow one.
Now is the time to start, if anyone wishes, to blow the trail of clear of leaves.
Last month, the discussion was to possibly paint center lines on the blind curves to try to prevent collisions. It was suggested to have that professionally done.
The brush along the creek, across from the benches, still needs to be cut.
• Conneaut Lake end: Calvin Ernst attended the celebration of a rehabilitated bow strung bridge in Linesville. He reminded the group that adverse possession does not apply to public utilities.
Bill Eldridge reported that some groups from Conneaut Lake like the idea of having a crossing of Route 322 from Conneaut Cellars to Silver Shores with a yellow blinking light. Many people cross there presently, he said. The options for crossing Route 322 are included in the reports from Michael Baker International.
Zach Norwood will be attending the October meeting to discuss and answer questions about the Northwest Planning Commission report.
• Crawford Area Transportation Authority rental bikes are still popular. The bikes will be removed when the weather turns.
• Ernst will contact Ashley Porter to see if he can engineer plans for a tunnel under Route 19. Ernst’s nephews can give an estimate on boring the tunnel, Brian Hill from the Mellon Foundation could help with grants, it was reported.
Oven suggested contacting HydroBlox and the city of Meadville to continue talks on easements and usage of the bridge over Mill Run and the route to Bicentennial Park.
• Ticket sales for the quilt are going well. Tickets can be purchased at Fox’s Sew & Vac in the Downtown Mall
• Soon I Shall Run, Inc., has requested trail use for a 5K on Oct. 30. The group agreed.
• The annual dinner meeting has been changed to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House in Meadville with speaker Roger Willis from the French Creek project. It was changed due to conflict with election day.
• Next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Ernst Conservation Seed.
