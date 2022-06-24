Abundant sunshine. High 81F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 24, 2022 @ 4:30 am
Erin Sherry of Saegertown was among the students who recently graduated from the University of Iowa.
Sherry was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was English. The degree awarded was a Master of Fine Arts.
