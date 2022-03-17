ERIEBANK recently made charitable contributions to support three Meadville-area schools through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program.
Through this program, ERIEBANK and its parent company, CNB Bank, have supported 22 tuition-based schools and pre-K programs in Pennsylvania with $200,000 in scholarship assistance over the past year.
This year, ERIEBANK supported the Learning Center K-8 School, the Meadville YMCA and Seton Catholic School. Each school will use the funds to support students who need the aid the most.
Seton received $9,000, the Learning Center $8,000, and the YMCA $8,000.
“We are proud to present our partners with scholarship funds, which we hope will positively impact the lives of the children they serve,” said Dave Zimmer, president of ERIEBANK. “These organizations are doing everything in their power to ensure their students have a successful future, and we hope these funds will positively impact their academic experience.”