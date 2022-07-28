South Shenango Township

Live entertainment at brewery, winery

The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:

• Today, Steven Ceremuga, 6 to 9 p.m., Gatehouse Winery

• Friday, 6 to 9, Ruby, Mortals Key

• Saturday, 2 to 5, House of Rhythm, Mortals Key; 6 to 9, Take Solo, Gatehouse Winery

• Sunday, 3 to 6, Two Kings, Gatehouse Winery

