The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:
• Today, 6 to 9 p.m., James Willaman, Mortals Key
• Friday, 6 to 9, 50 Miles to Empty, Gatehouse Winery
• Saturday, 2 to 5, Six String Boulevard, Gatehouse Winery; 6 to 9, emo night with the band Hannah, Mortals Key
• Sunday, 3 to 6, Jessie James Weston, Mortals Key
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.