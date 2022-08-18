The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:

• Today, 6 to 9 p.m., James Willaman, Mortals Key

• Friday, 6 to 9, 50 Miles to Empty, Gatehouse Winery

• Saturday, 2 to 5, Six String Boulevard, Gatehouse Winery; 6 to 9, emo night with the band Hannah, Mortals Key

• Sunday, 3 to 6, Jessie James Weston, Mortals Key

