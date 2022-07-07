South Shenango Township
Live entertainment at brewery, winery
The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:
• Today, Steve Vuich, 6 to 9 p.m., Mortals Key
• Friday, Brandon Rae Band, 6 to 9, Gatehouse Winery
• Saturday, Forever and a Day, 2 to 5, Gatehouse Winery; The River Saints, 6 to 9, Mortals Key
• Sunday, The Max Schang Band, 3 to 6, Mortals Key
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.