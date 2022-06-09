South Shenango Township
Live entertainment
The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:
• James Willaman, today, 6 to 9 p.m., Mortals Key
• String Boulevard, Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Gatehouse Winery
• Jessie James Weston, Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m., Gatehouse Winery
• Blue Fish Jam, Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., Mortals Key
• Forever and a Day, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Gatehouse Winery
