The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:

• James Willaman, today, 6 to 9 p.m., Mortals Key

• String Boulevard, Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Gatehouse Winery

• Jessie James Weston, Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m., Gatehouse Winery

• Blue Fish Jam, Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., Mortals Key

• Forever and a Day, Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., Gatehouse Winery

