South Shenango Township
Live entertainment
The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:
• Today, Justin Moyar, 6 to 9 p.m., Gatehouse Winery
• Friday, the band Hannah, 6 to 9, Mortals Key
• Saturday, Jay Wiley Duo, 2 to 5, Mortals Key; Re-issue, 6 to 9, Gatehouse Winery
• Sunday, Major Morgan, 3 to 6, Gatehouse Winery
• Monday, Stephen Ceremuga, 2 to 5, Gatehouse Winery
