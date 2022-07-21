South Shenango Township

Live entertainment at brewery, winery

The following entertainment will be at Mortals Key Brewing Co., 4224 E. Lake Road, and Gatehouse Winery, 4218 E. Lake Road, South Shenango Township, this weekend:

• Today, Dave Johnson, 6 to 9 p.m., Mortals Key

• Friday, 6 String Boulevard, 6 to 9, Gatehouse Winery

• Saturday, Jessie James Weston, 2 to 5, Gatehouse Winery; Terry and the Fisher Kings, 6 to 9, Mortals Key

• Sunday, Alexa Raye unplugged, 3 to 6, Mortals Key

