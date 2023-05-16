The Lakeland Bulldog Club of Pennsylvania is sponsoring an English Bulldog Fun Match on Sunday at the Mercer County 4-H Park, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer.

There will be raffles, prizes, trophies, food, refreshments and a silent auction of bulldog memorabilia.

Classes are held for puppies (at least 3 months old) and adult dogs and a class for dogs “other than a bulldog."

Entry fee is $5 per entry if showing your dog. Registration is held from 10:30 a.m. to noon with judging starting at 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free. 

More information: Call (814) 425-8353 or email lbcofpa@zoominternet.net.

