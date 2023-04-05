Emmanuel Church (UCC), 30 Park Ave., Meadville, is once again offering to the community its Maundy Thursday Service of Tenebrae (Shadows) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
On hiatus since the lockdown at the start of the pandemic three years ago, this service commemorates both Jesus’ celebration of the Last Supper and his Seven Last Words from the Cross.
Begun in a darkened sanctuary lit only by seven candles, the service features seven brief meditations by members of the Meadville community, followed by seven musical offerings. After each one, a candle is snuffed until the room is engulfed in darkness.
After a time of silence, an usher lights candles at the front of the church and a celebration of the Lord’s Supper follows.
After a closing blessing, the service concludes and the worshipers depart in silence.
This year’s participants include the Rev. Joel DiAngi, Susan Egyud, Roger Janes, Doreen Jordan and Chris Seeley.
