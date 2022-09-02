The Elks National Foundation has announced the start of the 2023 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The scholarship is available to high school seniors who are U.S. citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service and financial need.
The application is to be completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 14 deadline.
The 500 national winners will be announced in April. The top 20 national finalists participate in the Leadership Weekend and interview for the top awards, ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 runners-up receive $4,000 scholarships.
Applications for the 2023 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website.
• More information: Visit enf.elks.org/MVS.
